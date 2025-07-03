MJF Wins AEW Dynamite Four-Way, Will Enter Men's Casino Gauntlet At All In: Texas

Former AEW World Champion MJF is heading to All In: Texas.

On Wednesday's 300th edition of "AEW Dynamite," MJF bested Brody King, AR Foxx, and Anthony Bowens to earn the #2 entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at the upcoming supershow in Globe Life Field. MJF submitted Foxx with a modified Fujiwara Armbar to get the win. This means that MJF will come to blows with former ROH World Champion Msark Briscoe, with whom MJF has been exchanging stiff barbs as of late. Briscoe declared MJF to have a "tiny Kosher pickle," and now is promising that he and MJF will have a "talky-talk" on the next episode of "Dynamite." Briscoe told MJF to leave The Hurt Syndicate backstage for the impending promo battle.

The win represents something of a full-circle moment for MJF, as he was in the first Casino Battle Royal at the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019. Though technically, the Casino Gauntlet is a different match from the battle royal, as a Casino Gauntlet is sudden death. There will also be a women's Casino Gauntlet. The winners of both matches get their respective world title matches somewhere down the line. The only entrant in the women's match so far is Kris Statlander.

This will also mark the first time in AEW All In history where MJF will not be competing in a title match. MJF main-evented the first All In event in 2023, retaining his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. At last year's event, MJF entered the show as the AEW International Champion and was dethroned by Will Ospreay.