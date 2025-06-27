Backstage News On MJF Vs. Mark Briscoe Feud Kicked Off On AEW Dynamite

During this week's "AEW Dynamite," MJF — alongside the Hurt Syndicate — addressed the crowd and announced his qualifying bout for the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas. Friedman claimed he's the rightful holder of the AEW World Championship (dismissing both reigning champ Jon Moxley and All In challenger "Hangman" Adam Page) but things took a turn when he was interrupted by Mark Briscoe, who came out to tell MJF to hurry up so Briscoe's own qualifying match could start — and also to throw out a few insults at "The Salt of the Earth." Naturally, this segment set up a feud between the two, something MJF has reportedly been strongly wanting.

According to a brief report from Fightful Select, Friedman has been pushing hard to feud with Briscoe for a long time. At the time of their segment, the two men had never gotten into the same ring together, making Briscoe another veteran that Friedman likely wants to ad to his resume. Additionally, Briscoe, together with his late brother, Jay, brought renown to the ROH World Tag Team Championships and set records by both capturing the belts 13 times and holding it for a combined 1,486 days.

Interestingly, Friedman also held those titles alongside Adam Cole during their tenure as "Better Than You, Bay Bay," so he might simply want to humble one of ROH's greatest names and prove he's the better wrestler. Additionally, Briscoe has already officially qualified for the upcoming Men's Casino Gauntlet match, and will be the first entrant at AEW All In: Texas. Friedman will simply have to win his match against Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and Brody King next week to test himself against Briscoe in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match.