Mark Briscoe, Kris Statlander Win First Entry Into AEW All In Casino Gauntlet Matches

The men and women of AEW will get their chance to jump the line for a shot at the AEW World and Women's World Championships at All In Texas on July 12 with the return of the Casino Gauntlet matches. While the full line-up for both matches will remain a secret until the show, the June 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" did confirm who the number one entrants in both matches will be; Mark Briscoe and Kris Statlander.

The four way match to determine the number one entrant in the men's match saw Briscoe contend with ROH World Champion Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita, where it was Strong who took the early advantage heading into the commercial break. However, all four men showed their strengths in the break, with Bandido's stalling suplex, strikes from Takeshita and Briscoe, and backbreakers from Strong.

Coming out of the commercial break, Strong and Briscoe exchanged chops, with Strong once again remaining on top. Bandido then saw an opening as he went to the top rope, but, Takeshita pushed him off to take his spot, only for Briscoe to do the same to him and land a Froggy Bow on Strong for a near fall. Takeshita got himself back in the action with a Superplex on Strong, but as they landed, Bandido and Briscoe hit a Frog Splash/Froggy Bow combo for a pair of near falls. Takeshita recovered quickly, hitting a 21-Plex on Bandido and Briscoe (42-Plex if you like), before hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb on Strong for a two count.

The end of the match saw, Bandido counter Takeshita and hit a 21-Plex of his own, but he couldn't secure the bridge, leading to Strong hitting The End of Heartache. However, Strong was too slow to secure a pin as Briscoe landed a big Froggy Bow on Strong for the three count and the victory.