Mark Briscoe, Kris Statlander Win First Entry Into AEW All In Casino Gauntlet Matches
The men and women of AEW will get their chance to jump the line for a shot at the AEW World and Women's World Championships at All In Texas on July 12 with the return of the Casino Gauntlet matches. While the full line-up for both matches will remain a secret until the show, the June 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" did confirm who the number one entrants in both matches will be; Mark Briscoe and Kris Statlander.
The four way match to determine the number one entrant in the men's match saw Briscoe contend with ROH World Champion Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita, where it was Strong who took the early advantage heading into the commercial break. However, all four men showed their strengths in the break, with Bandido's stalling suplex, strikes from Takeshita and Briscoe, and backbreakers from Strong.
Coming out of the commercial break, Strong and Briscoe exchanged chops, with Strong once again remaining on top. Bandido then saw an opening as he went to the top rope, but, Takeshita pushed him off to take his spot, only for Briscoe to do the same to him and land a Froggy Bow on Strong for a near fall. Takeshita got himself back in the action with a Superplex on Strong, but as they landed, Bandido and Briscoe hit a Frog Splash/Froggy Bow combo for a pair of near falls. Takeshita recovered quickly, hitting a 21-Plex on Bandido and Briscoe (42-Plex if you like), before hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb on Strong for a two count.
The end of the match saw, Bandido counter Takeshita and hit a 21-Plex of his own, but he couldn't secure the bridge, leading to Strong hitting The End of Heartache. However, Strong was too slow to secure a pin as Briscoe landed a big Froggy Bow on Strong for the three count and the victory.
Kris Statlander Got Some Help From The Death Riders
After the men's match, it was the women's turn to determine who would enter the Casino Gauntlet match in the most advantageous spot on July 12.
Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena went to war, with Athena being targeted in the early stages. All four women showed signs of promise, with Athena even being the victim of a big Tower of Doom heading into the commercial break. During the break, it was Nightingale and Rosa who saw most of the action, wearing Statlander and Athena down. Athena did try and get back into it, but a mistake saw her taken out again.
Back out of the break, Rosa and Athena continued their feud from ROH with a series of counters and roll-ups, but Statlander and Nightingale took them both out. Athena once again showed some fighting spirit but was taken out by Statlander and Nightingale. However, Rosa did get the better of all three women, targeting Athena once again, before Statlander and Nightingale had their turns dominating the action. Rosa hit a nasty basement drop kick on Statlander after an even nastier drop toe hold into the bottom rope, but as she went for a second, Athena dragged her to the outside and demanded Billie Starkz to fetch her the ROH Women's World Championship belt. Rosa knew she was in trouble and tried to fight back, but that only resulted in her being Suplexed off the ring steps to the floor.
The end of the match came when Nightingale looked to have Statlander beat after a Cannonball in the corner, but was distracted by Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders, who have had their own run-ins with Statlander as of late. Nightingale managed to hit the Pounce on Yuta, but was hit with the Staturday Night Fever, leading to Statlander picking up the win, much to the joy of the Death Riders at ringside.