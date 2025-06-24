AEW Adds Another Match With Fan Favorite Stipulation At All In Texas

At the end of the June 21 edition of "AEW Collision," it was announced via an on-screen graphic that the Casino Gauntlet match would be making a return, with the next edition of the fan favorite stipulation taking place at AEW All In Texas on July 12. Given that the graphic showed up at the conclusion of the "Collision" main event, which was the eight women tag team match, many fans speculated on whether the Casino Gauntlet would be for the male or female AEW rosters. However, fans don't need to speculate any longer as AEW President Tony Khan has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm not one, but two Casino Gauntlet matches for All In Texas.

Khan announced that, for the first time ever, both a men's and women's Casino Gauntlet match will take place on the same night, with the winners receiving at guaranteed shot at the AEW World, and Women's World Championships respectively at any point they want. These matches take the total of bouts on the All In Texas card to five at the time of writing, with many more matches set to be announced in the next few weeks as the show edges ever closer.

For those who have never watched a Casino Gauntlet match, two wrestlers will start the match, with a new participant entering the match at various intervals. While there are technically 21 entrants in the match, not everyone gets their chance to be involved as the match will end whenever the first pin or submission is secured, meaning that, theoretically, the match could end within the first few minutes before anyone has even had the chance to join the two performers who kicked off the match. Will Ospreay, Christian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs are the previous winners of the men's match, with Ospreay winning two, while Toni Storm is the woman who won the inaugural, and to this date only, women's match.