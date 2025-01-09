Powerhouse Hobbs Wins AEW Dynamite Casino Gauntlet Match, Will Challenge Jon Moxley

Powerhouse Hobbs won the Casino Gauntlet match during "AEW Dynamite" to secure a future title shot. The gauntlet involved Hobbs, Adam Cole, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, Jeff Jarrett, Kyle O'Reilly, Lance Archer, Ricochet, Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, and Wheeler Yuta with the prize of an AEW World Championship shot against Jon Moxley during next week's "AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage."

What ensued was almost half an hour of multi-man carnage, starting with Page and White alone in the ring; Yuta would join the fold next, with Ricochet entering after trolling the crowd with the beginning of Swerve Strickland's theme. Cole made the next entrance, hitting a bunch of superkicks – including one to a flying Ricochet hearkening back to their days in "WWE NXT" – before hitting the Panama Sunrise to Ricochet for a near-fall. The TNT Champion, Garcia, made his entrance before Hobbs and Archer joined the fold, taking turns throwing Ricochet across the ring before the former hit a slam on the latter. Soon enough, Strong, O'Reilly, and Jeff Jarrett entered the fray, with Jarrett unable to establish a foothold in the match as he brawled with Yuta to the back. O'Reilly looked to rally in the ring against Hobbs and Archer, only for Hobbs to have him scouted for a spinebuster and the pinfall after 26 minutes. Hobbs will now face Moxley during next week's show, less than a year after their last battle for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which ended in a legitimate injury for Hobbs.