Christian Cage Wins Casino Gauntlet Match, Future AEW World Title Match At All In

Christian Cage's night in Wembley Stadium started on a sour note, as the former World Trios Champion was dethroned alongside Nick Wayne and Killswitch in a chaotic ladder match to open the PPV. But Cage was able to turn things around in the Casino Gauntlet.

Cage entered the Casino Gauntlet and managed to overcome the 19 other competitors with the help of Killswitch to win the match and earn an AEW World Title Match at a time of his choosing. Cage pinned former ROH World Champion Kyle O'Reilly, thanks to a chokeslam from Killswitch. Cage was a surprising victor, as former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness made a triumphant return to wrestling in the match and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Ricochet made his AEW debut in the match. Most incensed by Cage's victory was Hangman Page, who is currently embroiled in a bitter blood feud with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and had been hoping to win the match to get another chance at the champion.

