Nigel McGuinness Returns To The Ring For The First Time In Over 12 Years At AEW All In

AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness had seemingly put his in-ring career behind him, but a potential shot at championship gold (and Bryan Danielson) seemed to be enough to draw him out of retirement. During the 2024 AEW All In pay-per-view, McGuinness emerged as the third entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match, in which the winner was guaranteed a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Immediately, McGuinness came face-to-face with the current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada, with whom he traded a series of strikes. McGuinness also took out former AEW International Championship Orange Cassidy with a lariat. Later in the match, McGuinness hit the Tower of London on Kyle O'Reilly for a two-count pinfall attempt. McGuinness then looked to nail O'Reilly with a lariat, but was momentarily delayed by a jumping knee from Roderick Strong. Off the momentum of the ropes, McGuinness then landed the lariat on O'Reilly, before taking a spear from the match's eventual winner Christian Cage.

Prior to All In, McGuinness last wrestled at APWA's 3rd Annual Holiday Grand Prix in December 2011, citing medical complications and his release from TNA Wrestling as the overarching reasons for his wrestling retirement. Since then, McGuinness has transitioned into a full-time broadcaster. Earlier this month, however, McGuinness stated that an in-ring return could be made possible, if he had a chance to test himself against his long-time rival Bryan Danielson. Danielson, of course, will face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All In. Had McGuinness won the Casino Gauntlet, and Danielson defeat Strickland, that vision may have become a reality.

