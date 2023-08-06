Nigel McGuinness Explains What Led To His In-Ring Retirement, Switch To Commentary

Nigel McGuinness recently appeared on "AEW Unrestricted" and explained how he transitioned to commentary after retiring from in-ring competition.

When asked what inspired him to get into commentary, McGuinness said, "No one would hire me as a wrestler, to be perfectly honest with you. I had a good run in Ring of Honor. I was a world champion there for a long time. Had a lot of great matches. I got the clam Bryan Danielson over as best I could... So I was pretty banged up by the end of my Ring of Honor run. I knew I had to go somewhere else."

"I remember being in a hotel room with CM Punk in 2005," he recalled. "We both had a tryout at the time with [WWE]. He got hired and went on to have the success that he did, and I remember him saying to me, 'You'll get to a stage where it's just time to go.' And 2005 was time to go for him. 2008 was time to go for me. I felt like I did everything I could do there, so I had the opportunity to go to New York."