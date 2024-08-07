Nigel McGuinness Names One Condition For Final Match In AEW

There is an entire generation of wrestling fans who will only know Nigel McGuinness for being a commentator, but back in the 2000s, he was one of the most respected wrestlers in the entire world thanks to his work in Ring of Honor and later TNA Wrestling as Desmond Wolfe. Sadly, McGuinness had his career cut short due to a combination of injuries, testing positive for Hepatitis B, and feeling like he had no real place left in wrestling by the end of 2011. However, McGuinness has been medically cleared for some time, so could that mean he would be up for one more match?

"I've got dozens more matches in me. It's just that, at this juncture in my life, and with so much talent in AEW, it's not my time," McGuinness said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. While he doesn't feel like it's his time anymore, he would be able to make time for one man, and anyone who has heard his AEW commentary will know exactly who that one man is.

"Unless, of course, there's a chance to prove I'm better than Bryan Danielson, and prove everything he got in his life was luck. To the millions, and millions, who weren't watching Ring of Honor back then, that would be a chance for them to learn the truth...It's a tale as old as time. the villain and the babyface, who were neck and neck, but one career went one direction, the other went another, that resonates with people. Who knows? Maybe someday, if he's ever brave enough, I might get a chance to shut his mouth." Had Danielson not gotten injured before All In 2023, that match could have happened. But for now, McGuinness will have to remain patient.

