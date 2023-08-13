Nigel McGuinness Reportedly Preparing For In-Ring Return In AEW

A former Ring of Honor World Champion could be headed back to the ring. According to Fightful Select, sources have confirmed Nigel McGuinness is "taking measures" to get back into a wrestling ring. The outlet could not confirm if the former ROH champion has been officially cleared for a return, but stated that the measures taken "indicated he was considering a return to the ring."

Fightful Select confirmed McGuinness was brought up to potentially be wrestling on AEW All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. It was not confirmed if he would actually be wrestling, or if the thought has "been broached internally" in the company.

McGuinness, now 47, has not wrestled for well over a decade. His last match was in December 2011. The last match on television that McGuinness competed in was in September 2010, against Stevie Richards on "TNA Explosion." McGuinness recently spoke on an episode of "AEW Unrestricted" and said he had a good run in ROH. He said he transitioned into a commentary position when "no one would hire [him] as a wrestler." McGuinness signed with AEW/ROH in April 2023 following his WWE release in October 2022. He called matches for "NXT U.K.," "WWE NXT," and "205 Live" while with the company.