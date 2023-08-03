Nigel McGuinness Says Bryan Danielson Won't Face Him At All In Because He's 'Scared'

Nigel McGuinness was inspired to become a wrestler after attending WWE SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992. As such, some fans have speculated that McGuinness could wrestle at AEW All In at Wembley on August 27. Alas, as McGuinness revealed on "AEW Unrestricted," there was only one match he'd seriously consider.

"The truth of the matter is the only way I was ever going to come out of retirement was for a match against Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium," McGuinness said. "You know what I mean? It was going to take something like that to come out of retirement, because I really value my job doing announcing, and there are so many other guys on the card that are so much ahead of me, and deserve those spots, etc. But in the right situation, as I mentioned, with Dragon at Wembley Stadium, I'd be crazy to not be open to that possibility."

Danielson is now unlikely to work All In after breaking his arm against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. But McGuinness joked that the real reason Danielson won't be at the event is because he's too chicken to take on his former ROH rival.

"Let's be honest, we all saw the x-rays and...you know, one of those bones was perfectly okay," McGuinness said. "I don't know how many bones are in the human body, like 206. He's got all of them, apart from one. Does he really need time off? He's sitting at home, taking a paycheck, digging those clams out of the sand when he could be in there wrestling with me. To be perfectly honest, he's probably a bit scared, I think so."

