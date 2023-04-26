Nigel McGuinness Isn't Ruling Out Wrestling At AEW All In

Nothing appears in the works, but it isn't out of the question for Nigel McGuinness to have one final send-off at Wembley Stadium this August, the retired English wrestler said.

In an interview with Digital Spy, McGuinness opened up about the possibility of returning for AEW's second "All In" event, telling the website he's "sure" he could get back in the ring for a retirement match, but getting out is the hard part.

"I'm [at] an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don't want to harm the rest of my life," McGuinness, 47, told the outlet. "I don't want to get any injuries or anything serious that's going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel. So that's certainly a concern."

McGuinness, who last wrestled in 2011, said "There are so many guys that are super talented and deserve those spots as well," making it hard for him to get himself on the card.

AEW announced this month it will host its next "All In" event at Wembley on August 27. The event marks the largest AEW show ever, as well as its first major event outside the U.S.

"It's certainly the event and perhaps a final chapter to my career, to my journey, so Wembley Stadium certainly springs to mind," McGuinness said.

McGuinness, a former ROH World Champion who later became the voice of the promotion, joined AEW shortly before it announced the Wembley event.

"I think if we sell the place out, maybe I've got no argument but to go dust the boots off," he told Digital Spy. "But it's so many things, it's the event, it's the opponent, it's the timing and it's hard to know. I cannot give you a definitive in that regard."