Former WWE Star Ricochet Makes AEW Debut In Casino Gauntlet Match At All In

After months of speculation following the expiration of his WWE contract, Ricochet is officially All Elite, debuting in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. AEW CEO Tony Khan also made the news official with a tweet while the match was still going on.

Advertisement

Written off WWE TV in June on an episode of "WWE Raw" following an absolutely destructive backstage assault at the hands of Bron Breakker, which saw him leave the arena in an ambulance accompanied by real-life fiancee Samatha Irvin, that was the last WWE fans would see of Ricochet after a six-plus year run that saw him capture the NXT North American, WWE United States, and Intercontinental Championships. Almost immediately, rumors began to swirl that he would soon be headed for AEW, and that was officially confirmed by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp earlier this week.

The debut came as "Hangman" Adam Page was angrily engaged with none other than Karen Jarrett, upset after her husband Jeff had been thrown from the ring by Page. Unfamiliar music hit and a large "R" was displayed on the entrance screen, cluing fans in to the heavily-rumored surprise participant. Soon after, a hooded figure appeared and his name adorned the screen, along with the phrase "Outta This World," seemingly replacing the "One and Only" descriptor he'd adopted in his WWE run. Ricochet proceeded to deliver some greatest hits maneuvers, including a 619 through the turnbuckles, a top rope clothesline, and a backflip plancha onto the majority of the field on the outside before Christian Cage ultimately won the match with the help of Killswitch.

Advertisement