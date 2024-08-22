Report: Ex-WWE Star Ricochet Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW, Could Debut At All In

The future of Ricochet has become a little clearer.

Coming off the expiration of his WWE contract, reports indicated that former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was expected to imminently join All Elite Wrestling. That plan has now reportedly become a reality, with Ricochet quietly signing a deal with the promotion led by Tony Khan.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Ricochet has inked a multi-year agreement with AEW with the help of an agent. Furthermore, he is figured into upcoming AEW shows, beginning with a potential appearance at AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year — All In. This year's All In event will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. With this in mind, several sources have claimed that Ricochet is headed to London for a planned appearance at AEW All In. The circumstances surrounding Ricochet's possible involvement is still unknown. Should Ricochet emerge at AEW All In, it will mark his official AEW debut.

In June 2024, Ricochet reportedly informed WWE officials of his desire to leave the company upon the conclusion of his latest deal. As such, Ricochet was written off of WWE television shortly thereafter in a "WWE Raw" segment that saw Bron Breakker send him crashing through a car windshield. On June 30, Ricochet was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website, just hours before his contract officially expired.

Advertisement

In moving to AEW, Ricochet will be met with a number of new and familiar faces. Some of these familiar faces include former WWE colleagues like Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole, and Saraya, while others like Will Ospreay and The Young Bucks precede his WWE days.