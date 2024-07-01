Ricochet Moved To WWE Roster Alumni Page, Reportedly Still Under Contract

WWE star Ricochet has been moved to the alumni section on WWE's website, despite being under contract with the company.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful," company insiders have informed him that the former WWE United States Champion is still under contract, but is set to depart when it expires. Recent reports have revealed that Ricochet had informed WWE of his desire to leave the company when his contract eventually runs out. The former "WWE NXT" star was written off television on the June 10 edition of "WWE Raw," when he was put through a windshield by Bron Breakker and had to be taken away on an ambulance.

Ricochet had signed with WWE back in 2018 and was moved to the main roster a year later, where he won the US Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and was also the first-ever Speed Champion. The aforementioned Speed title was the last championship he held in WWE, which he lost to Andrade last month.

There's been talk about him potentially joining AEW, with AEW commentator Jim Ross recently praising him and stating that he is a talented star. If Ricochet does join AEW, he could renew his rivalry with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, who has wrestled Ricochet in the past, and also recently expressed sadness at the kind of matches that Ricochet was having in WWE. TNA could be another potential destination for the star heading for the WWE exit, with TNA star Leon Slater open to the idea of the former Prince Puma joining the promotion.

