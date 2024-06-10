WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/10 - IYO SKY Takes On Lyra Valkyria, Sami Zayn Faces Otis & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 10, 2024, coming to you live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio!
Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be returning to televised competition for the first time since retaining his title over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat Match at King & Queen Of The Ring as he collides with Gable's Alpha Academy stablemate Otis in a non-title match. Zayn and Otis came face-to-face last week when Zayn tried to convince Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa to leave Gable's side following his recent shift in attitude and behavior. Gable subsequently appeared and blindsided Zayn with an attack, and a reluctant Otis joined him in doing so.
While Nia Jax was crowned Queen Of The Ring on May 25 at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring, Lyra Valkyria put up quite the fight against her in the finals of the Queen Of The Ring Tournament. Valkyria secured her spot in the match by defeating IYO SKY in a semifinals match on the Monday prior. SKY has since made it very clear that she has been extremely frustrated by the loss, going as far as blindsiding Valkyria with an attack backstage during last week's edition of "Raw" whilst she was being interviewed. Tonight, SKY and Valkyria have their chance to exact their retribution on one another as they square off and look to put their issues to rest.
Bron Breakker will be going one-on-one with Ilja Draguov for the first time since the latter defeated the former in a Number One Contenders Match for the "NXT" Championship on the July 11, 2023 edition of "WWE NXT". Breakker has destroyed anyone who has been his path over the course of the past few weeks resulting in his anger from not being included in the King Of The Ring Tournament, and has crossed paths with Dragunov a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks including last week when Breakker threw one of the ring steps at Dragunov after he had defeated Ricochet in a tense post-match encounter.
Additionally, per WWE's event page, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, and Jey Uso are all set to be in town tonight.
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as Drew McIntyre makes his way down to the ring.
We Hear From Drew McIntyre
Fans chant for CM Punk, and McIntyre says he's not focused on anything else aside from winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest. He says he'd be excited if not for the fact that wherever Priest goes, the rest of Judgment Day isn't far behind.
Priest's music hits, and he makes his way down to the ring alongside Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Priest says McIntyre has already secured a World Heavyweight Championship match, but he's still making excuses. He says while last week McIntyre said Priest made it personal, McIntyre just made things personal. Priest says he doesn't need to be worried about the entirety of Judgment Day, but just about him. He says he'll put McIntyre down in front of his people at WWE Clash At The Castle this Saturday, and says he doesn't need anyone else to prove why he's the World Heavyweight Championship.
McIntyre says he doesn't care what Priest thinks, and says the title will be his on Saturday. Priest says McIntyre is still passing blame, then challenges him to face Finn Balor later tonight. He says should McIntyre win, then Judgment Day will be banned from ringside at Clash At The Castle but if Balor wins, then Judgment Day will be at ringside. McIntyre agrees and says he hopes Priest is man enough to show up next Monday after he embarrasses and humiliates Priest at Clash At The Castle.
We then head backstage and see Liv Morgan hanging out in Judgment Day's lounge as Dominik Mysterio walks in. Dominik walks in, not pleased to see Morgan's presence. Morgan then gives Dominik a key card to her hotel room and says she'll be there.
Back at ringside, Damage CTRL makes their way down. Lyra Valkyria follows.
IYO SKY (w/ Damage CTRL) vs. Lyra Valkyria
The bell rings and SKY charges at Valkyria in the corner. Valkyria moves out of the way and fires off stomps on SKY in the corner. SKY responds with a series of strikes to Valkyria, then whips Valkyria into the corner. Valkyria lands a drop toe hold and a dropkick on SKY, then follows it up with a Northern Lights Suplex. SKY slaps Valkyria, but Valkyria responds with a series of right hands, left hands, and knees. She locks in a submission on SKY and transitions into a pin, but SKY kicks out. Valkyria then connects with an enzuigiri on SKY and looks to land a dropkick on her through the middle rope, but SKY catches it. SKY then sends Valkyria crashing into the ring apron and follows it up with a springboard moonsault to Valkyria.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac