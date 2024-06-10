WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/10 - IYO SKY Takes On Lyra Valkyria, Sami Zayn Faces Otis & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 10, 2024, coming to you live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio!

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be returning to televised competition for the first time since retaining his title over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat Match at King & Queen Of The Ring as he collides with Gable's Alpha Academy stablemate Otis in a non-title match. Zayn and Otis came face-to-face last week when Zayn tried to convince Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa to leave Gable's side following his recent shift in attitude and behavior. Gable subsequently appeared and blindsided Zayn with an attack, and a reluctant Otis joined him in doing so.

Advertisement

While Nia Jax was crowned Queen Of The Ring on May 25 at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring, Lyra Valkyria put up quite the fight against her in the finals of the Queen Of The Ring Tournament. Valkyria secured her spot in the match by defeating IYO SKY in a semifinals match on the Monday prior. SKY has since made it very clear that she has been extremely frustrated by the loss, going as far as blindsiding Valkyria with an attack backstage during last week's edition of "Raw" whilst she was being interviewed. Tonight, SKY and Valkyria have their chance to exact their retribution on one another as they square off and look to put their issues to rest.

Bron Breakker will be going one-on-one with Ilja Draguov for the first time since the latter defeated the former in a Number One Contenders Match for the "NXT" Championship on the July 11, 2023 edition of "WWE NXT". Breakker has destroyed anyone who has been his path over the course of the past few weeks resulting in his anger from not being included in the King Of The Ring Tournament, and has crossed paths with Dragunov a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks including last week when Breakker threw one of the ring steps at Dragunov after he had defeated Ricochet in a tense post-match encounter.

Advertisement

Additionally, per WWE's event page, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, and Jey Uso are all set to be in town tonight.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as Drew McIntyre makes his way down to the ring.