TNA Star Leon Slater Comments On Ricochet Possibly Entering The Impact Zone Post-WWE

With Ricochet seemingly on the way out of WWE given his current contract situation, many people have presumed that there is a natural landing spot for him in AEW. This is due to his history with people like The Young Bucks, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay, the latter of which has already made it clear he would love see "The One and Only" arrive in AEW. However, there are other companies that Ricochet could end up in after he leaves WWE, with one of them being TNA.

Current TNA star Leon Slater was recently asked about Ricochet by "Cultaholic," and it seems that the young Englishman would be onboard with having Ricochet join TNA. "I think that would be extremely cool as I kind of think a lot of people from my generation, we kind of grew up on Ricochet you know what I mean?" Slater said. "Him and [Will] Ospreay introduced this new style that we all kind of mold ourselves into, so to get to work with him would be incredible for sure."

One of the main reasons Slater thinks Ricochet would be a good fit in TNA would be the X-Division, where Ricochet would force the current crop of stars to up their game in Slater's mind. "I think more than anything it would be a real kick up the a** for us all in the X-Division to really up our game," Slater said. "Ricochet, no word of a lie is one of the greatest high-flyers of all time, and one of the greatest to ever do this style that we do. So especially for me, I think it would be a great challenge, and I think he'd be someone I'd really want to step up to and up my game to face."

