AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland Promises 'Hell' If Ricochet Leaves WWE For AEW

WWE Superstar Ricochet has made his intentions known that he wants to leave the company when his current expires. The former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Speed Champion has been with the company since 2018 and has wowed audiences all over the world with his high-flying arsenal, which is why so many All Elite Wrestling fans have got themselves very excited at the thought of 'The One and Only' joining Tony Khan's company.

Advertisement

The man on top of AEW right now, World Champion Swerve Strickland, has made it very clear that AEW is 'Swerve's House,' which is why upon hearing the news about Ricochet, Strickland took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send out a warning to 'The One and Only,' and anyone else who wants to become All Elite in the next few months.

U come here I'm giving u hell pic.twitter.com/pFlcQjdOf3 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 9, 2024

Just to prove that he wasn't bluffing, Strickland posted a follow-up message to make sure everyone knew he was serious.

Strickland and Ricochet have a long history with each other dating back to their time on the independent scene in the 2010s. They first crossed paths in companies like XWA and CZW, while also sharing a locker room as part of the Lucha Underground roster as Killshot and Prince Puma, a time where they never officially shared the ring outside of one dark match. The two men would then have a pair of singles matches in 2017 in Sami Callihan's Wrestling REVOLVER promotion, and Major League Wrestling, with the latter of which being a 34-minute epic that many consider to be one of MLW's greatest matches of the modern era. Each man walked away with a victory each, meaning that if a showdown was to occur in All Elite Wrestling, it would act as a rubber match seven years in the making.

Advertisement