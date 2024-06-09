Massive News On WWE Status Of Former Intercontinental & US Champion Ricochet

WWE might still rule the wrestling world, but soon they will no longer be able to say they own "the one and only." According to a report Saturday night from Pro Wrestling Insider, former Intercontinental and United States Champion Ricochet has informed WWE he intends to leave the company upon the expiration of the five-year contract he signed in 2019.

Considering earlier reports that indicate Ricochet's deal is up this summer, the news means his time in WWE is rapidly nearing its end, and PWI claims the company is expected to quickly begin writing him out of storylines. Those who attended "WWE SmackDown" live in Louisville Friday night likely got the first taste of that process, as the first-ever "WWE Speed" Champion lost his title to Andrade in a match taped prior to the June 7 episode of the blue brand. Ricochet has also been part of a recent angle with Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker; he lost to Breakker on this week's "WWE Raw" and lost to Dragunov in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament last month.

PWI quoted one source who gave Ricochet "all the credit in the world for betting on himself." Still just 35 years old, he will almost certainly make a splash on the free agent market and could be considered likely show up in AEW, especially considering a recent interview with old foe (and current AEW International Champion) Will Ospreay, who lamented WWE wasting Ricochet's talent.

