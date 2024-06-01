Backstage Report On Ricochet's WWE Contract Status

Another day, another WWE contract set to expire, and in a similar situation to performers like Chad Gable and Becky Lynch, WWE Speed Champion Ricochet could be reaching the end of his time in World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to both Fightful Select and Viper of PWN, Ricochet's contract with WWE is set to expire this summer, a time frame consistent with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting back in 2019 that Ricochet had signed a five-year deal with the company. WWE sources have already told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that discussions regarding a new contract for Ricochet are set to take place, but no date has been confirmed as of this writing.

Prior to joining WWE, Ricochet was a staple on the Dragon Gate roster in Japan before earning North American exposure thanks to his work in companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Lucha Underground (where he portrayed the masked Prince Puma). Between his WWE work and his independent work, if Ricochet was to enter the free agent pool, it's highly likely he would attract interest from almost every major company, though the mind is naturally drawn to thoughts of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, a man who had a breakthrough moment of his own while wrestling Ricochet in NJPW, has already expressed how much he would love to see Ricochet leave the world of sports entertainment. Ospreay even stated that he feels sad watching Ricochet wrestle these days, as he isn't the same man he once shared the ring with, and hasn't got the respect he deserves because of it. Ricochet most recently wrestled Ilja Dragunov on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," though the match ended abruptly when Bron Breakker attacked both men.