Why Will Ospreay Feels 'Sad' Watching WWE Star Ricochet's Matches

Will Ospreay and Ricochet might work for rival companies, but the former looks up to the WWE star. While speaking to ComicBook.com, Ospreay said that Ricochet is one of the all-time great high-flyers, but watching his WWE matches is an upsetting experience.

"I keep up with him all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it," the AEW star said about Ricochet. "I hope he's not sad and I hope he's real happy. I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time. All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from Pac and Ricochet."

While he has had some inconsistent booking since joining WWE, Ricochet became the inaugural Speed Champion earlier this year and still holds the title. The championship is defended in five-minute matches that are shown exclusively on X (formerly known as Twitter), and Ospreay believes this is a misuse of Ricochet's talent.

"The fact that they only value his time for under five minutes is appalling to me. "I just want people to remember who he is. If you go and look at 2012-2013 Dragon Gate Ricochet, he was untouchable at the time. When it came to this generation of high-flyers, he was the greatest. He's the greatest high-flyer ever. I know it sounds weird, but I do include him on the same level as Rey Mysterio."

With Ricochet's contract reportedly set to expire in 2024, Ospreay hopes to see him leave the sports entertainment promotion and move to a company that lets him showcase his abilities more substantially. Ospreay isn't alone in thinking highly of the WWE star either, as Dijak hailed Ricochet as the greatest high-flyer in history.