Backstage Report On Chad Gable's WWE Contract Status

The contract news keeps on coming in the world of professional wrestling as WWE Superstar Chad Gable is the latest performer to attract attention given that his current deal with WWE is close to expiring.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, unless a new deal is reached between the two parties, Gable's current WWE contract is set to expire late next week, and seemingly no details of a new deal have been put together. Gable has been featured prominently on WWE TV since Triple H took over the creative direction of the company in 2022, with his Alpha Academy stable becoming a favorite amongst fans, despite Gable himself turning heel on the April 15 edition of "WWE Raw."

WWE are reportedly keen to keep Gable and give him a new deal, but if he does eventually reach free agency by the end of next week, it is expected that the former Olympian will garner a lot of interest from outside companies, with there already being a strong push from people within other companies to sign Gable if he becomes available. These companies aren't limited to professional wrestling either, as Fightful also spoke to a number of MMA promotions who would be interested in booking Gable if the chance to do so presented itself.

Advertisement

Gable had already found a lot of success in WWE as tag team wrestler since originally signing for the company in 2013. He won both the NXT Tag Team Championship and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship with Jason Jordan as part of American Alpha, before capturing two WWE Raw Tag Team Championships in 2019 and 2022 with Bobby Roode and Otis as his partners. Since 2023, he has been focused on capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but if a new contract isn't signed, the goal of becoming Intercontinental Champion might not be accomplished.