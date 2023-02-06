Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.

During a recent Special Olympics training event held during WWE Royal Rumble weekend, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman spoke to Gable about his friendship with Jordan.

"So Jason, I still consider one of my best friends," Gable said. "I mean, we grew so close in those few years that we were a tag team. And now that he's producing, I always say a quick 'thank you' every time that he's on the producer sheet under my match or my segment because our mindsets are so similar, exactly the same. So he knows he needs to tell me very little, and I know that I need to ask very little of him because we're basically going to say the same thing either way. We know how each other works, how we operate."

Gable shared that he's very happy Jordan found the producer role after his time as an in-ring competitor was cut short at such a pivotal point in his career. Jordan's 2017 storyline as Kurt Angle's long-lost son didn't initially resonate with viewers, but Gable believes he was just finding his groove when he had surgery. "So it's sad, but I'm happy to see him," Gable added. "He's having a lot of success. He's happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it's cool to see."