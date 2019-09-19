It looks like Jason Jordan won't be returning to the ring for WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jordan, who is still listed on the RAW roster, has been out of action since February 2018 after undergoing neck surgery. WWE has had him working as a backstage producer because his in-ring return was pushed back. It was reported in January of this year that Jordan was doing "pretty good" but still having issues with his gripping power and his inability to make a fist in one hand, and his inability to fully control the same hand.

The Observer reported this week that Jordan is less likely to return, than someone like Sheamus who has been cleared, and that there has been talk in the past that his in-ring career could be over.

Jordan indicated in November 2018 that he was making improvements. As seen in the tweet below, he seemed optimistic about his return:

I'm ready to attack this week and make huge improvements! I've been trying to keep my eye on the prize and look at the big picture. I'm still on the road to recovery and I'm very optimistic about getting back to where I belong! pic.twitter.com/hven7dXOFF — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 11, 2018

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

