Chad Gable Discusses Possible FTR Revival In WWE, Kurt Angle Comparisons, Working With Jason Jordan Backstage, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Today we are at a Special Olympics event being held by WWE during Royal Rumble weekend, and I am joined by Chad Gable. Chad, thank you so much for taking the time.

Chad Gable: Thanks for having me, man.

You had some really heartfelt words before today's event. This, I know, means a lot to you.

Yeah. I started being asked a few years ago by the company to do a couple of these appearances, and they resonate with me for a couple of reasons. Obviously, my own Olympic background. I was an Olympic wrestler in 2012, but my nephew is epileptic and participates in Special Olympics bowling and other sports, and he's been heavily involved for years. And so it's this dichotomy where it merges my professional life, my personal values, and then my family all together in one. And it's just so — not only inspiring, but man, they get me amped up watching these kids do their thing, man. Their energy and just their intensity, work ethic and just their attitude towards life. You can't really put a price on it, man. It's pretty special.

You bring up intensity, that's one of the three I's.

Yes.

You get a lot of comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Sure.

Do you feel pressure when you're getting compared to somebody as notorious as Kurt Angle?

There's pressure. The pressure part of it has kind of gone away ... now, it's just gratifying because he's not only a legend, but the guy that was the archetype for me as a kid of what I could become as an amateur wrestler, because I was a pro wrestling geek from a very young age. I've loved it my whole life. I was a tape trader. I was one of those guys.

You traded tapes?

Dude, if you traded tapes, I guaranteed one probably came from me when I was a kid. So I was heavily, heavily obsessed from a very young age. And so when I saw Kurt burst on the scene as I'm just peaking as a Greco-Roman wrestler and chasing my early, early Olympic stages of my dream, I'm like, man, he's doing it right now. He's doing what I'm planning. He's planting the seeds. He's setting the stage for me. And he did. And so now, it's just very gratifying when people do those comparisons because not only is he one of, if not the greatest of all time, just certainly the greatest to ever make the transition. So those are very special. And just the kind words Kurt always has to say about me is just as gratifying.

Do you guys have a relationship outside of WWE?

Yeah, we've done a lot of stuff. We've done appearances together. We've done a lot of the "Table for 3" stuff where we talk and share stories. And I think I've told this story before, but I met him at Mall of America when I was... It was one of his first years with WWE after his tape, his VHS came out and I brought it, got him to sign it, and told him like, "I'm going to be in WWE someday." I don't know how old I was. I was young. And he's like, "Alright, good luck. We'll see you down there." And then 15 years later, I was wrestling him in Chicago, like in WWE, so it's a very interesting, unique story, man. Life will take you funny places, man.