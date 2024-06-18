Jim Ross Addresses Idea Of WWE Star Ricochet Jumping To AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has been the talk of the wrestling world over the past few weeks given that his current deal with WWE is set to expire this summer. Ricochet was beaten senseless by Bron Breakker on the June 10 edition of "WWE Raw," leading some people to believe that seeing him being wheeled into an ambulance might be the last time they see him on WWE TV.

Thanks to all of the rumors of his WWE exit, many people are speculating that Ricochet could join AEW given his history with many of the roster members. During a recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross was asked if he would be surprised to see Ricochet show up in AEW.

"Not really, but I don't know how much difference he makes," Ross said. "Depends on how he's brought in and how's presented, how he's positioned. He's a talented kid, there's no doubt about that. I've met with him before and I like him. He's very spot heavy, I'd like to see him be able to be a little bit more fundamentally sound, but he's a very talented athletic kid, so who knows? But it seems to me to be kind of obvious that he would — that the AEW brand would be where he might migrate to."

New reports have suggested that the angle on "Raw" with Breakker was one last effort from WWE to give Ricochet a reason to stay with the company as a potential storyline with the former "NXT" Champion has now been set up. Only time will tell if that story gets finished, or if Ricochet becomes "All Elite."

