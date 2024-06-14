Dave Meltzer Recaps Ricochet's WWE Contract Situation

Ricochet's WWE status has been heavily spoken about in the past week, since reports first alleged that his contract was set to expire and that he hadn't finalized anything with the promotion yet. Since being written off television by Bron Breakker this week, more fans believe the rumors are true. Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on the situation in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter." According to Meltzer, nothing is confirmed but expectations are pointing toward an AEW debut, especially after Will Ospreay seemingly teased it. Meltzer cited the PWInsider report that claimed Ricochet actually gave his notice to WWE, and that he was planning an AEW debut unless things changed with WWE.

Sources who spoke to Meltzer claimed that while Ricochet had not yet made up his mind, he still hadn't signed a new deal with WWE. These same sources told Meltzer that Ricochet had made up his mind shortly before "WWE Raw," pointing to his segment with Breakker as possible proof of his departure. Although, Meltzer noted that his contract still has some time left, and until that point passes, Ricochet won't be able to appear anywhere else.

In light of the angle with Breakker, Meltzer noted how WWE pushed it, making many believe that there would have to be a follow-up sometime soon. He also maintained that Ricochet could still change his mind, but that his WWE sources believe he'll be leaving. Additionally, an unnamed WWE star expressed the belief that the Breakker angle was too elaborate for an exit, but that they too believe Ricochet is leaving WWE.

