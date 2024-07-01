Backstage Update On Former WWE Talent Ricochet

It's been a month of uncertainty for Ricochet, as the former WWE US Champion's contract with WWE was reportedly set to expire, with many believing that Ricochet would be out the door as soon as possible. Those rumors were seemingly confirmed when Ricochet was written off "Raw" following a vicious attack from Bron Breakker, though the door was left open for the possibility of Ricochet changing his mind.

That door is apparently now shut. Fightful Select reports that Ricochet's contract with WWE officially expired at midnight. In preparation of this, WWE moved Ricochet to the alumni section of their roster page, leading some to wonder if Ricochet could appear at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, though that ultimately wouldn't have been possible. Nevertheless, it's believed by those in WWE and AEW that Ricochet will be joining the latter sooner rather than later.

While it's not entirely clear yet what Ricochet's first program will be in AEW, it had been speculated that Ricochet could be a potential opponent for Ospreay at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this August, due to their long-time rivalry years ago in New Japan and following comments by Ospreay bemoaning Ricochet's use in WWE. As of a few weeks ago, however, Ricochet wasn't pegged to face Ospreay at the event. Others have suggested Ricochet could be part of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament as the Wild Card participant, who is scheduled to face Jeff Jarrett this Wednesday on "Dynamite."

Ricochet's departure from WWE had led to some wondering if his fiancee, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, could be leaving the promotion as well. That speculation appears to be unfounded, as Irvin is expected to remain with WWE for the foreseeable future.