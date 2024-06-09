Update On Ricochet Amidst WWE Contract Drama

Yet another report has emerged in regards to Ricochet's potential departure from WWE. PWInsider reported on Saturday that Ricochet had informed the company of his intent to leave when his contract expires in the summer, prompting mass speculation over his post-WWE future until Dave Meltzer reported earlier today that the situation was still "up in the air."

Fightful Select has since offered its own report on the matter, going alongside PWInsider to indicate a "high likelihood" that he will be leaving the company. Moreover, he is expected to land in AEW. The report notes that there have been creative measures taken to write Ricochet out of WWE programming if that turns out to be the case, such as dropping the WWE Speed Championship (Spoilers here). WWE sources in creative have also reportedly stated that there are other pitches on the table to completely write him out if needed. Among those is said to be a plan for Bron Breakker to take him out on "WWE Raw," though it was stressed that plans are always fluid, especially when they're reported.

On AEW's side, Fightful reports that talent and staff were backstage this past week talking about the possibility of Ricochet joining. However, that's not to say that there have been no official talks. NJPW is also expected to be interested in the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Ricochet joined WWE in 2016 and has since held the NXT North American, WWE Intercontinental, and United States Championships. He will have had an eight-year run with the company if he does leave, having signed a five-year extension in 2019.

