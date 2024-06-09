Dave Meltzer Provides Backstage Update On Ricochet's WWE Contract Situation

Following on from an earlier report which indicated Ricochet is looking to finish up with WWE over the summer, it appears the decision is not set in stone as of yet. PWInsider reported on Saturday that Ricochet had informed WWE of his intention to finish up ahead of his contract expiry, a five-year deal inked in 2019, and that fans could expect the Superstar to be written out of storylines in the immediate future. However, as documented by Figure Four Online, Dave Meltzer has since reported that the situation remains up in the air, according to those close to the situation.

A previous report noted that WWE had intended to start negotiations with Ricochet over a new deal, though it wasn't clear when they'd get the ball rolling. There have also been calls, notably from AEW's Will Ospreay, for the former United States Champion to consider moving on at the next available chance. Richochet dropped the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade in a taping prior to Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," with that match due to air on the X social media platform on June 14, which lends to the idea that he is in fact finishing up.

Ricochet first signed with WWE in 2016, joining the "WWE NXT" roster under current CCO Paul Levesque. Since then, he has held the North American, Intercontinental, and United States Championships prior to the Speed title. In his only match for the WWE World title, he sustained a brutal loss to Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Super ShowDown 2020.

