Casino Gauntlet Match Officially Added To AEW All In: Texas PPV

AEW's All In Texas event is just three weeks away at the time of writing, and the show just got even bigger thanks to the addition of a fan-favorite match stipulation; the Casino Gauntlet match.

Following the main event of the June 21 episode of "AEW Collision," where Red Velvet helped Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford defeat Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Queen Aminata, Tony Schiavone announced the breaking news that the Casino Gauntlet match would be returning at All In Texas on July 12. Given that the announcement came immediately after the All-Star women's tag team match, some have already began to speculate over whether it will be a men's or a women's match, but that has not yet been confirmed. The match joins the AEW Unification Championship match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, the AEW Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, and the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

The Casino Gauntlet match debuted in April 2024, where Will Ospreay earned himself a shot at then AEW International Champion Roderick Strong's title at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Fans immediately took to the match, and a second one (also won by Ospreay) took place one month later, before the third Casino Gauntlet match took place at the 2024 All In London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, which featured the in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness, the AEW debut of Ricochet, and Christian Cage emerging victorious.

Since then, a tag team iteration of the match occurred in September 2024 which was won by the aforementioned Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, a fourth men's gauntlet was won by Powerhouse Hobbs in January 2025, and a women's Casino Gauntlet took place later that same month, with Toni Storm picking up the victory.