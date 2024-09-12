Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher Win Casino Gauntlet, Will Challenge For AEW Tag Titles

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will take on the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Grand Slam after defeating eight other teams in a Casino Gauntlet Match on "AEW Dynamite." The first-ever tag team gauntlet match was competed under sudden-death rules, tornado-tag style. Fletcher and Ospreay started off the match against FTR.

FTR tried to capitalize quickly on Ospreay, but he kicked out. The next team out were Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous, who went right after Cash Wheeler. The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett followed. The Acclaimed came out next, and started jawing at Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who were watching the match on the stage.

MxM made an appearance on "Dynamite" as the next team to enter the match. Mace and Mansoor got in the ring and squared up to the Acclaimed, but were taken out from behind by the Undisputed Kingdom. Top Flight came out next, bringing the total number of men in the ring to 14. FTR hit a shatter machine and went for a pin, but the rest of the competitors dogpiled inside the ring, breaking it up.

The Outrunners came in next and wrecked havoc, taking out The Righteous on the outside by going over the top rope. The Grizzled Young Veterans' music hit next, and FTR ran up the ramp to battle with them on the stage. Back ringside, the Outrunners suplexed Mansoor from the ropes to the rest of the field on the outside. They hit a double-team move on Mansoor in the ring, but Vincent broke up the pin. Dante Martin almost pinned Fletcher, and went up top to try again, but Fletcher got his knees up. Fletcher hit a big move on Martin, and Ospreay kept Darius Martin out of the ring, to allow Fletcher to get the victory.