AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 9/11 - AEW Women's World Title Eliminator, Tag Team Casino Gauntlet, Jon Moxley Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 11, 2024, coming to you live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

Queen Aminata looks to secure herself a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship as she looks to defeat titleholder Mariah May when the two collide in an Eliminator Match. May and Aminata came face-to-face during the AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show this past Sunday when the former interrupted the injured Skye Blue as she addressed the crowd and blindsided her with an attack until the latter came to her aid.

Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will find out who their next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship are tonight, as a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match is slated for tonight with the winners receiving their title match at the Grand Slam special on September 25. The Young Bucks' latest defense came on the All Out main show when they successfully retained against two thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Speaking of Castagnoli and Yuta, the pair both joined Bryan Danielson along with PAC and Jon Moxley after Danielson had successfully defended the AEW World Championship against The Young Bucks' Elite stablemate Jack Perry on Sunday, and found himself involved in a confrontation with The Patriarchy. However, both Danielson and Yuta were blindsided moments after The Patriarchy left ringside when Moxley, Castagnoli, and PAC launched an attack on Danielson and made Yuta watch as they did so. Following such, Moxley will be making an appearance on tonight's show.

