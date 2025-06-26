Hurt Syndicate Get AEW Tag Title Challengers For All In, MJF Eyes Casino Gauntlet

"Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, now known as JetSpeed in AEW, are seemingly going for the Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Championships at All In Texas in just over two weeks. After defeating Ricochet and AR Foxx on "AEW Dynamite," the pair started to challenge the champions in an interview with Tony Schiavone before Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley jumped them onstage, with MVP and MJF following them out.

The Hurt Syndicate continued to batter JetSpeed around the ring and Benjamin sent Knight flying into the ring steps as Lashley took care of Bailey. Benjamin and Lashley sent the babyfaces spines-first into the ring barricade and ring apron. During the assault, MVP let Knight and Bailey know they asked for it. Lashley sent Bailey through a table, on top of Knight, to put an exclamation point on the beatdown.

Following the one-sided brawl, the stable got in the ring and MVP begged someone to stand out to the champions, though said that Bailey and Knight would get a shot "on the condition they can walk." MJF then gloated about his win last week over Mistico in Area Mexico and said he would be entering a contender's match next week to enter the Casino Gauntlet at All In. He said when he wins, he'll be one step closer to what's rightfully his, the AEW World Championship.