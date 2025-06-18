AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Results 6/18 - CMLL World Women's Championship On The Line, MJF Takes On Mistico & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico on June 18, 2025, coming to you live from the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico with a special run time of two and a half hours!

Zeuxis will be putting the CMLL World Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Persephone at CMLL's Funcion 100% Femenil Conmemorando El Dia Internacional De La Mujer event on March 7 as she defends against Mercedes Mone. Should Mone dethrone Zeuxis as titleholder tonight, then this will mark the fourth officially recognized title she holds as she continues to currently reign as the AEW TBS Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and the European Wrestling Association Women's Champion.

Mistico will be returning to action in an AEW ring tonight as he goes one-on-one with MJF of The Hurt Syndicate. After Mistico emerged victorious against Blake Chrisitan during last week's AEW Summer Blockbuster special, he came face-to-face with "The Salt Of The Earth" in a verbal confrontation that turned physical. Later that same night, The Hurt Syndicate defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mascara Dorada only for Mistico to come to the aid of the latter three men when The Hurt Syndicate launched a post match beat down on them.

Speaking of Dorada, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he collides with Ricochet, Lio Rush, and Hologram in a Four Million Pesos High Flying Four-Way Match. This will be Ricochet and Hologram's first matches since the emerged victorious over Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25 and the latter, Bandido, Komander, and AR Fox scored a win against Rush and The Don Callis Family's Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta on the Double Or Nothing Buy In Show that same night.

Although Romero and Beretta themselves won't be in action tonight, their Don Callis Family stablemates Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and Kyle Fletcher will be as they join forces with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR and Hechicero to take on TNT Champion Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, Atlantis Jr., and the aforementioend Bandido in a Twelve Man Tag Team Match.

The aforementioned Briscoe will also be in action elsewhere as he goes head-to-head with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a non-title match. Briscoe sent Okada a message via social media to express his disapproval of an attack he launched on longtime friend and reigning International Champion Kenny Omega at Summer Blockbuster during their contract signing for their Winner Takes All match at AEW All In next month.

Additionally, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, his Death Riders stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson to face Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in a Ten Man Tag Team Match following a plethora of issues between all of them over the past several weeks.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as "Hangman" Adam Page makes his way to the ring.