AEW Dynamite 300 Results 7/2 - TBS Championship On The Line, Kota Ibushi Faces Kazuchika Okada

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" 300 on July 2, 2025, coming to you live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California!

Mercedes Mone will be putting the TBS Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Reyna Isis on the May 22 episode of "AEW Collision" as she defends against Mina Shirakawa. Mone and Shirakawa previously met at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence event on May 9 in a Three-Way Match for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship that also involved eventual winner AZM.

As he readies to square off with AEW International Champion Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Match at AEW All In on July 12, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he takes on Omega's Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi in a non-title match tonight. This will mark Ibushi's second match since returning from an ankle injury he had sustained a number of months ago, with him having defeated Trent Beretta during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite".

MJF will be returning to action tonight as he goes head-to-head with Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and AR Fox in a Four-Way Match. The winner will receive the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, securing themselves a huge advantage by having the chance to pin an opponent before anyone else does. Mark Briscoe become the #1 entrant of the Casino Gauntlet Match last week when he defeated Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family, Roderick Strong, and Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido.

Additionally, the aforementioned Takeshita will be joining forces with The Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson to face the aforementioned Strong and his Paragon stablemate Kyle O'Reilly and the aforementioned Bandido in a Heroes vs. Villains Trios Match.