Mark Henry Says The 'Real Story' From WWE Night Of Champions Was In This Match

WWE legend Mark Henry has highlighted one of the key stories coming out of Night of Champions, which he hopes WWE continues going forward.

At the show in Saudi Arabia, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes — who are real-life friends and former members of Legacy — faced off in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. Henry stated on "Busted Open" that the story between the two is an important one, explaining the significance of Orton being in and around Rhodes' story.

"We were all on CM Punk, and you [Dave LaGreca] were like, 'Randy Orton is right there at the door knocking,' and I really would like to see Randy get the opportunity to stay close. I would. I think that's valuable. He's not only a valuable commodity in wrestling, but the Legacy [maybe meant Evolution] story. He was one of the Legacy [Evolution] guys with Ric Flair and Triple H. To keep the story going for their benefit is good. You don't want to trivialize anything that happened throughout history, and Randy is the last one left of those guys. Batista's gone. How do you keep the legacy of that character and gimmick going, is you allow Randy to continue to flourish," said Henry.

Orton led the Legacy faction in the late 2000s, during a time when a young Cody Rhodes was finding his footing in WWE. The two formed a real-life friendship during that period, one that they speak about fondly. Since Rhodes' return to WWE, there have been teases about them potentially feuding with each other, but nothing has come to fruition.

With both stars being babyfaces over the last few years, it may take a heel turn from one of them for a storyline to develop. For now, Rhodes will focus on dethroning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, when the two face off at SummerSlam.