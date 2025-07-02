AEW's Renee Paquette Thanks Retiring Mentor

During NHL Free Agent Frenzy on Tuesday, long-time TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie officially announced his retirement after 48 years working in the sport media industry. McKenzie was a lead analyst at TSN and became one of the most trusted NHL reporters of the last quarter century, but also was a mentor to many upcoming media personalities over the years, including AEW interviewer Renee Paquette, who paid tribute to the 68-year-old on social media following the news.

This guy was always such a gem when he would let 18 year old me pick his brain about broadcasting. I used to try and find him in the stands at Bowmanville Eagle games 😂, thanks @TSNBobMcKenzie https://t.co/cVrn6fxuTe — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 1, 2025

In her young career, Paquette was an aspiring Canadian broadcaster, as she worked at The Score in Toronto where she was featured on the wrestling program "Aftermath" for three years before joining WWE in 2012. The Bowmanville Eagles, now known as the Cobourg Cougars, were a Junior "A" hockey team located in Ontario, Canada where McKenzie would often be seen scouting players. Being just an hour away from Bowmanville as a Toronto native, Paquette travelled to games where she would gain knowledge about the industry by learning and speaking with McKenzie. Today, AEW broadcasts on TSN across Canada, and the network often invites Paquette to speak about the company on their programming, especially when the promotion hosts their weekly shows up north.

McKenzie first joined TSN in 1987 where he would cover the NHL and be heavily featured during the NHL draft, NHL trade deadline and free agency. He also had the opportunity yo cover the world junior championship and six Olympic Games. Before becoming one of TSN's most prolific insiders, McKenzie was the editor-in-chief of The Hockey News for nearly a decade and worked as a hockey columnist for the Toronto Star.