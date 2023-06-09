AEW Collision Reportedly Set To Air On TSN+ In Canada

With "AEW Collision" set to debut in just over a week, AEW fans in Canada can breathe a sigh of relief knowing where they'll be able to catch the new series. Canadian AEW personalities Renee Paquette and RJ City appeared on Canada's "SportsCentre" with host Jay Onrait today to announce that "Collision" will air live on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TSN+ (via Twitter).

In the United States, the show will air live on TNT. As for elsewhere around the world, it seems as though AEW Plus on Fite TV will carry the new program.

"Collision" is set to debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will include the return of CM Punk to AEW, as Punk teams up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in the first main event to take on Samoa Joe and "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold. As of now, it's unclear if Joe has any affiliation with the Bullet Club offshoot, or if they simply have a common enemy in Punk.

The presence of "Collision" on TSN+ is a continuation of AEW's existing partnership with the leading sports channel in Canada. While "Collision" will be found on the TSN+ streaming service, "AEW Dynamite" will continue airing weekly on the main TSN channel.