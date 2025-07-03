Notoriously Bloody Stipulation Added To AEW World Championship Match At All In: Texas

The stakes for the main event of All Elite Wrestling's biggest event of the year, All In Texas on July 12, have just been raised on the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite" as Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match with Hangman Adam Page will now be a Texas Death Match.

Hangman came out to kick off the show irate at what happened to him at the end of the last episode of "Dynamite," and wanted to up the stakes for his match with Moxley given that he knows that the rest of the Death Riders, as well as The Young Bucks, are likely going to get involved. He demanded Moxley accept his challenge for a Texas Death Match, but after Moxley he got to the ring, he refused, stating that Hangman doesn't have what it takes to not only beat the champion, but to also be the champion in general. A Texas Death Match is something Hangman only thinks he wants, when in reality, Moxley saw him winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the peak of his year.

After Moxley told Page that he doesn't want a Texas Death Match, Page slapped the champion and took him down before brandishing a fork. However, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta ran down to give Moxley some help, before Claudio Castagnoli attacked Page from behind and hit him with the neutralizer. As the Death Riders were leaving, Page grabbed the microphone and asked them if that was the best they had, baiting Claudio to come back to the ring, who proceeded to be confronted by The Opps.

However, Shafir managed to sneak in from behind and hit Page with the title briefcase, but Page wasn't phased and grabbed the briefcase from Shafir, telling Moxley that he has something of his, repeatedly demanding that Moxley gives him a Texas Death Match. Moxley, furious in the audience, finally caved and accepted the challenge, but as he was leaving the arena, Page hit a Buckshot Lariat on Shafir. Moxley will be hoping their match at All In goes a lot better than their previous Texas Death Match, where Page choked Moxley out at AEW Revolution 2023.