Why Tommy Dreamer Says CM Punk Vs. John Cena At WWE NOC Got Even 'Bigger'

John Cena and CM Punk wrestled for the last time on Saturday, with the Undisputed WWE Champion escaping Saudi Arabia with his reign intact, thanks to a number of distractions from Seth Rollins and his comrades in The Vision. On "Busted Open Radio," former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer felt that the desert setting elevated the final match between the two longtime rivals.

"The crowd enjoyed it. I enjoyed it...There were several times, I was just like 'Wow, Punk's gonna win in Saudi [Arabia],' and they got me. They got me on the false finishes. They got me on the match," Dreamer said. "The fans helped make the match even bigger...because it's a great crowd to perform in front of."

Dreamer enjoyed the journey CM Punk was on before the match, which saw the former AEW World Champion apologize to the people of Saudi Arabia for previous comments about WWE's involvement with the country. Dreamer felt the entire weekend built to the moment perfectly, and felt the reaction of the crowd during the entrances was proof.

"I love everybody singing the entrance [themes]," Dreamer said, also appreciating the way the ring announcer pointed out that John Cena will never compete in a WWE ring in Saudi Arabia again. "You're not gonna see him perform in that ring."

Cena and Punk were not alone in their contest. Money In The Bank winner Seth Rollins attempted to cash-in his contract and win the title, but his effort was stopped by Cena, who pounced on referee Charles Robinson before he could help Rollins complete the cash-in.