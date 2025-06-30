Backstage Report On CM Punk's Apology To WWE Fans In Saudi Arabia

Going into Night of Champions, CM Punk was criticized by not only John Cena in promos, but fans online who called Punk out for his since-deleted back-and-forth X squabble with The Miz, one that made reference to both "Saudi Arabia" and "blood money." Interestingly, whilst addressing the crowd in Saudi Arabia, an angry fan managed to get Punk's attention and the infamous post surfaced, leading Punk to apologize on stage.

Some fans have already criticized the interaction, boldly claiming that the entire situation was staged, and it seems that veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer is leaning that direction. "That obviously, you know, that obviously was planted. (...) Obviously somebody wanted him to apologize, and he did," Meltzer claimed during the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio." "He's not exactly the apologetic type, for one thing, and if you're gonna apologize, I don't know if this is the thing you apologize for? Given his political viewpoints and everything."

Meltzer further claimed that he's not surprised by the fact that the WWE brass had Punk apologize in Riyadh, but added that he thought the apology came off as terrible. "All the time he was there they always protected him," he pointed out. "Like they protect people from this type of thing and they did not protect him at all, they ran an angle that made him look bad, they did this, they made him apologize. Triple H was like 'Oh, you know, it's so grown up of him to apologize,'" Meltzer added.

