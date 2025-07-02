TNA's Matt Hardy Says He Would Start A Wrestling Company With These WWE & AEW Stars

TNA Wrestling's Matt Hardy has named five stars he would choose from the current wrestlers, if he were to start his own promotion, with his list dominated by WWE stars.

Hardy, who knows a thing or two about the pro wrestling business, having had a glorious career, was asked in the "Ask Matt Hardy Anything" segment of his podcast about the stars he would sign if he ran his own wrestling promotion. Unsurprisingly, the first name he mentioned is one of pro wrestling's biggest babyfaces — Cody Rhodes.

"Of the people I would like to roll with right from the jump — I think I would go with Cody Rhodes. I think I would go with Hangman Page. I think I would go with Gunther," he began.

Hardy previously talked about the close bond that he has with Rhodes, and is pleased to see the success that he has had. When the host Jon Alba named Rhea Ripley as one of his five stars he would pick to start his promotion, Hardy agreed with his choice. While Alba added AEW star Will Ospreay as one of his other picks, Hardy went with WWE's Seth Rollins to round up his five.

"She's maybe the most dominant girl," Hardy stated. "I would maybe say — just because what they're doing right now — I would maybe say Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins."

Hardy added that he would pick all of Alba's three choices and explained why he thinks they're the right ones. "I would pick all three of those guys, because they're three integral guys that play their role to perfection, and they also have a lot of character involved in what they're doing," he stated.