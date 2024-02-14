Why Matt Hardy Is Happy To See Cody Rhodes Succeed In WWE

While he is yet to finish his story in WWE, Cody Rhodes has been one of the featured stars in the company ever since he made the move from AEW. It's something that initially sent shockwaves across the industry, but Matt Hardy admitted that the people who liked and appreciated Rhodes were just happy to support him.

"That's kind of how I've always been with people, I don't do this triabilistic company bullsh*t whatever AEW, TNA, ROH, WWE whatever it is. If someone is your friend and they're doing good somewhere be happy for them, who cares where they're at, be happy for your friends," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy."

WWE is currently positioning Rhodes as the top babyface in the company, and he will once again have the chance to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 this year. Hardy believes "The American Nightmare" is WWE's best option to take up the John Cena babyface role, which he also thinks he was capable of doing in AEW had he been utilized correctly.

While it remains to be seen what influence The Rock will have at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," Hardy is cheering on Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this time around.

"I don't think he needs a long run, I think he just needs to have a good run, a successful run, great matches, and then as a babyface he gets screwed out of the title and then he's okay," Hardy said. "He's still going to be over you'll give him something to fight for."



