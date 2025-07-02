CMLL Star Shows Off Custom Dynamite 300 Mask To Celebrate AEW Milestone

It's another milestone week for AEW, as tonight's edition of "Dynamite" will be the 300th episode of AEW's flagship show, while Saturday's "Collision," also being taped tonight, will continue the festivities with the taping of its 100th episode. And one CMLL luchador, who doesn't appear to be scheduled for either "Dynamite" or "Collision," is celebrating it in a very creative way.

Taking to X Wednesday afternoon, CMLL luchador Magnus officially wished AEW a happy 300th episode of "Dynamite," apparently neglecting to wish "Collision" a happy 100th episode in the process. It's possible that Magnus was too excited about posting the other part of this message, which was three photos of him showing off a custom made mask with an "AEW Dynamite 300" logo on the back of it.

The tweet and the photos clearly suggest that Magnus will be on hand in Ontario, California for tonight's "Dynamite" and "Collision" tapings, although it again should be noted that Magnus has yet to be announced for anything on either show. An appearance wouldn't be out of the question however, as Magnus is one of several CMLL stars who have made multiple appearances on AEW programming, including wrestling on AEW Revolution 2024 in a scramble match to determine the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. The 32 year old luchador, who is also the cousin of top CMLL star Mistico, last wrestled in AEW earlier this year on "Collision," competing alongside Los Depredadores teammates Volador Jr. and Rugido to wrestle Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Templario in a losing effort.