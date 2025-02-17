Several CMLL Luchadors (Including Former WWE Star) Set To Make AEW-ROH Debuts

As AEW makes its way through the Southwestern United States, CMLL luchadors have been popping up to work the Ring of Honor portion of the show. This has included familiar names like Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, Magnus, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr., and newer faces like Barbaro Cavernario, Dark Panther, Fuego, Soberano Jr., and Templario.

That trend will continue this week when "AEW Dynamite" comes to Phoenix, Arizona. Taking to X earlier this afternoon, luchablog revealed that AEW is advertising two matches with CMLL talent for the ROH portion of the "Dynamite" tapings. The two bouts will see La Catalina take on frequent CMLL guest Lady Frost, and the trio of Atlantis Sr., Esfinge, and Fuego battling Euforia, Gran Guerrero, and Rocky Romero.

La Catalina, Gran Guerrero and Euforia make their AEW/ROH debuts on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/pcOpyAzXfu — luchablog (@luchablog) February 17, 2025

The show features the AEW/ROH debuts for Euforia, Guerrero, and La Catalina, who is arguably the most significant of the names. The 24-year-old Chilean originally gained fame competing in WWE from 2019 to 2021, under the names Katrina Cortez and Catalina Garcia. She would join CMLL after her WWE release, and has since become one of CMLL's top luchadoras, even picking up a win over AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm when Storm wrestled for CMLL last fall.

As for the other first-timers, Guerrero is the current CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, having held the title for 833 days, while Euforia is months removed from losing his mask to Hechicero at the CMLL 91st Aniversario, are notable names. Then there's Atlantis Sr., the father of former ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr., and one of the greatest luchadors of his generation. While this is Atlantis' in-ring debut in AEW/ROH, the man who famously unmasked current WWE star Andrade in 2015 previously appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in a non wrestling capacity, cornering his son in a match against Chris Jericho.