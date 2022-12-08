Lady Frost Reportedly Being Courted By Two Major Promotions

Ever since AEW popped up nearly four years ago, bidding wars over talent have become more commonplace for the first time since the Monday Night Wars of the 90s. As such, one wouldn't be shocked to hear that former Impact wrestler Lady Frost was getting multiple offers from major North American promotions. They would, however, be shocked to learn that the bidding war isn't between AEW and WWE, but the two biggest Lucha libre promotions in Mexico.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Lady Frost has received an offer from Lucha libre promotion CMLL. Frost had previously worked for CMLL back in October, as part of the promotion's female edition of the Grand Prix Internacional, and her appearances led to her being booked for more dates this month. Despite the CMLL's interest, however, Fightful confirmed that Frost hasn't agreed to a deal with CMLL as of this writing.

That is likely because of the other part of Fightful's report, which revealed that Frost has also drawn interest from CMLL's competitor, AAA. While sources confirmed that overtures had been made by Frost, Fightful couldn't confirm how far talks had advanced between AAA and Frost, or if either promotion made Frost an offer.

For now, though, Frost can be seen on this weekend's CMLL event from Arena Mexico, where she will take part in the Copa Bicentenario Femenil tag team tournament. Frost will team with Dalys La Caribena against the teams of Avispa Dorada and Reyna Isis, Alex Gracia and Lluvia, and La Jarochita and former AEW star Ivelisse. The show will also feature Impact's Kenny King, New Japan's Rocky Romero, and AEW's Matt Taven in action.