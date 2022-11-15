Big Update On Lady Frost's Free Agency Status

A major update has surfaced on the free agency status of former Impact Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost. Earlier this year, Fightful reported that Frost had requested her release from Impact Wrestling, but was denied.

"I am 100% free," Frost confirmed to Ella Jay for WrestleZone. "I'm a free agent."

It was noted in the Fightful report that Frost had been on a per-appearance deal with the promotion, which meant she wasn't being paid when Impact Wrestling had no creative plans for her, and that there were internal issues between both sides. Frost had reportedly been booked for a set of tapings in Dallas despite needing to undergo a medical procedure. It was said that Frost had to pay for her own travel and hotel. Fightful followed up that story last week, reporting that Frost had finally been granted her release.

While Frost kept things brief on her departure from Impact Wrestling, she did tell WrestleZone her future plans both in the United States and internationally.

"I head back to Mexico in a couple of weeks," Frost said. "I will head back to California this weekend, first time on the west coast where I'm officially wrestling. Then I have an international debut in 2023 and I hope to have a bunch more of those," she explained. "That's the goal now, traveling, getting my name out there in different countries, wrestling new people. Fresh talent is very exciting to me, I'm not really focused on television or contracts per se, I just want to be fulfilled inside of the ring and travel."

Frost was recently seen working CMLL shows. She was featured in the CMLL International Women's Grand Prix.