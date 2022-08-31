Backstage News On Impact Wrestling Denying Lady Frost's Release Request

Impact Wrestling appears to be freezing out Lady Frost.

Fightful Select is reporting that Lady Frost requested her release from the promotion, but the request was rejected. Frost has not appeared for the promotion since, which, under the terms of her exclusive per appearance contract means she's also not been paid. Despite apparently making her case to Anthem CEO Leonard Asper, Frost has not been released from her contract and there are currently no creative plans for her.

According to the report, Impact Wrestling booked Frost for tapings in Dallas, despite the fact that she needed a medical procedure and made Frost pay out of pocket for travel and hotel. Once Frost made Impact aware of her need for a procedure, she was sidelined and has not been used since. The report says that Frost ultimately ended up losing money on the Dallas tapings, as food, blood work, and other expenditures were not reimbursed by the company as promised. Frost has over two years left on her contract, yet Impact has reportedly asked if Frost would be willing to sit out the rest of that time, unpaid.

Impact Wrestling has not commented on Fightful's report as of publication.

Frost signed with Impact Wrestling in October 2021, wrestling against Deonna Purrazzo in an open challenge, and publicly asked for her release in June. Frost has appeared in All Elite Wrestling, making a couple of appearances on "AEW Dark," and also appearing in WWE in 2018 in a losing effort against Asuka.