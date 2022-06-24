Impact Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost has officially requested her release from the company this week, taking to Twitter in order to make the news public knowledge.

While the 37-year-old is hoping to be granted her release from Impact Wrestling, it is clear that she doesn’t have any overwhelmingly negative feelings about the company, although Frost did not give a specific reason at this point as to why she wants to leave.

Frost tweeted, “I have officially asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING I want to thank the incredible fans, staff, and locker room, as well as @ScottDAmore and @gailkimITSME for the opportunities given to me. Thank you for a great experience.”

She originally debuted for the company in 2021 when answering an open challenge set by Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship, ultimately losing via submission. Since then she has made regular appearances for Impact, but she last competed for the company in April of this year at the Multiverse Of Madness event.

During her time under contract, she has made 15 in-ring appearances, and Frost was mentioned recently on television, proving that the company had not forgotten about her as a talent. Frost was only officially announced as a member of the roster back in December, but half a year later she is now looking to leave.

Frost has previously made appearances for other major promotions in the business over the course of her career, having appeared in a squash match for WWE against Asuka back in 2018. She also has competed for AEW 2020, making a couple of appearances on “AEW Dark” with both her encounters being losing efforts.

She has also performed a few times for NWA as well, which included her being part of the NWA EmPowerr event where she was part of the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet.

At the time of writing, Impact Wrestling has yet to grant Frost her release, and nobody from the company has made an official statement regarding her tweet.

